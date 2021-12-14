WWE Raw Ratings Up, Viewership Slightly Down For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which brought in 1.573 million viewers on USA Network. That’s slightly down from the 1.599 million viewers for the previous episode.

Hour 1 averaged 1.620 million viewers, Hour 2 averaged 1.627 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.474 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.39 rating with 504,000 viewers, and that’s up from the record-low 0.35 rating and 462,000 viewers for the prior edition. However, it’s still the second-lowest rating in the show’s history.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 6 on cable on Monday.

Raw featured Bobby Lashley wrestling three matches to earn a spot in the WWE title match at Day 1, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and much more.