WWE Reportedly Re-Signs Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo has re-upped with WWE, according to a new report. As reported in July, Angel Garza confirmed that he had signed a new three-year deal with the company. Garza and Carrillo’s deals were set to expire in August, and Fightful Select has confirmed that Carrillo has also re-signed with the company.

Carrillo signed his new deal at around the same time Garza did, and his deal is also a multi-year deal that matches his cousin and tag team partner’s. The two are expected to continue as a team; they have been allied with Santos Escobar as Legado Del Fantasma.