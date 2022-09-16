WWE Releases New Match Collection To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage, Including Rare 68-Year-Old Match

PWInsider reports that WWE has released a new Best of WWE special looking at ‘Celebrating Hispanic Heritage’, which incudes a rare 68-year-old match. This is the first time WWE has ever made the match available. It can be watched on the WWE Network and Peacock now. The collection includes:

* Roy Shires vs. Rito Romero – 10/26/54 from Texas Wrasslin’

* WWWF Champion Ivan Koloff vs. Pedro Morales – 2/8/71 – WWWF at Madison Square Garden

* WWWF Champion Superstar Graham vs. Mil Mascaras – 12/19/77 – WWWF at Madison Square Garden

* WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine vs. Tito Santana: Steel Cage Match – WWF at Baltimore Arena 7/6/85

* Rey Mysterio & Konnan vs. La Parka & Psicosis – ECW at ECW Arena – 10/27/95

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Eddie Guerrero – WWE No Way Out 2004

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ric Flair vs. Carlito – Monday Night Raw – 9/29/05

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton – Wrestlemania 21

* Carlos Colon’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode – Wrestlemania Backlash 2021