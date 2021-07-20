wrestling / News
WWE Releases New Merchandise For Braun Strowman
WWE has caused some raised eyebrows online after they released brand-new merchandise for the released Braun Strowman. The company released a new shirt with a new catchphrase on it, “Monsters Are Real.”
WWE still obviously owns the trademark on Strowman’s name, but it is very unusual for WWE to release new merchandise for talent that they have released. There is speculation that Strowman may have re-signed with the company much like Samoa Joe did, but there’s no word on that actually having happened at this time.
Braun Strowman's official Merchandise are back in The WWE SHOP #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/oBRrOpkVz0
— WWE CRAVE (@wwecrave) July 20, 2021
