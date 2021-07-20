WWE Releases New Merchandise For Braun Strowman

WWE has caused some raised eyebrows online after they released brand-new merchandise for the released Braun Strowman. The company released a new shirt with a new catchphrase on it, “Monsters Are Real.”

WWE still obviously owns the trademark on Strowman’s name, but it is very unusual for WWE to release new merchandise for talent that they have released. There is speculation that Strowman may have re-signed with the company much like Samoa Joe did, but there’s no word on that actually having happened at this time.