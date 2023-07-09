– As previously noted, last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City broke two records. The show had the highest gross event in the venue’s history, and it was the highest-grossing domestic SmackDown show in history. Now, The Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian is reporting a change that might be in the works for future events at the iconic arena..

Zarian reported that WWE is looking to run a smaller stage set up at future MSG shows. However, Zarian noted that it will depend on early ticket sales. WrestleTix reported on Friday that last week’s SmackDown sold over 13,500 tickets at MSG.