– Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks yesterday for the team names of the respective tag team champions of the Raw and SmackDown brands, WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth). WWE filed the trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Friday, May 31. The filings had the following descriptions:

