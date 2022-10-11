– As previously reported, Honor No More Members Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vincent are all believed to have finished up with Impact Wrestling after the post Bound for Glory TV tapings. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the members of Honor No More exiting Impact and said that WWE has interest in Matt Taven.

Additionally, Meltzer also noted that Vincent and Bill Carr (aka Dutch) were both backstage at last night’s WWE Raw. There is no official word yet on what’s next for the Honor No More stars after leaving Impact.

Taven is a former ROH World, TV, and Tag Team Champion. During his latest run with Impact Wrestling, he and Bennett won the Impact World Tag Team Titles.