NJPW News: WWE Reportedly Interested in SANADA, Rocky Romero Signs New Contract

– WWE is reportedly interested in signing NJPW’s SANADA. According to the Voices of Wrestling podcast, the company has interest in the Los Ingobernables de Japon member, though it is not known when his contract is up so WWE may not be able to try to woo him away anytime soon.

– One talent who isn’t leaving NJPW in the near future is Rocky Romero. THe Roppongi 3K manager announced on Twitter that he has signed a new multi-year deal with the company: