WWE Reportedly Not Planning John Cena vs. Kurt Angle For Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, John Cena is currently still scheduled to have a match at Wrestlemania but that will not be against Kurt Angle. Fans have suggested that Cena be Angle’s opponent and not Baron Corbin, but as of March 25, the plan was still to have Angle’s final match be against Corbin. It seems that even though there has been a negative reaction to Corbin being Angle’s final opponent, this is still going to be WWE’s plan.

It should be noted that Cena has yet to be mentioned on television and there are only two episodes of WWE TV left before Wrestlemania (not including NXT or 205 Live, which wouldn’t be used to promote Cena). There had been plans of matches with Lars Sullivan and Drew McIntyre, but those fell through for different reasons. Sullivan’s TV debut was postponed due to his issues with anxiety and McIntyre was instead paired with Reigns when he returned after his leukemia went into remission. According to the Observer, Cena is still booked on the card but his opponent is unknown.

Kurt Angle will next wrestle Rey Mysterio on RAW, although that could change. Angle is said to be hurt “far too much” to be working before Wrestlemania, and it’s why his recent TV matches against Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have been kept short.