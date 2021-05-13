WWE Reportedly Planning For Fans To Return In July

A new report claims that WWE is looking to start touring with fans again in July. It is important to say that this has yet to be confirmed by other sources; that said, Mat Men Pro Wrestling’s Andrew Zarian said on their podcast that the company looks set to start touring on July 16th for the main roster shows. The show has broken news in the past, including that NXT would be moving to Tuesdays.

Zarian said that Smackdown would be the first one and that the information he received said “Fams back July 16th to 19th.” He noted that he didn’t know if this would be a one-off, and a recent report (also not yet confirmed) said that WWE wanted to make SummerSlam their official return to live touring in August.