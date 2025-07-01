– WWE is coming off a huge trip to Saudi Arabia, with Night of Champions being held last Saturday in Riyadh. Fightful Select has an update on WWE’s future plans for the country, including more events coming later next year.

Fightful spoke to sources who were said to have been instrumental in putting Night of Champions Riyadh together regarding WWE’s future visits to the country. WWE is holding only one event in Saudi Arabia this year due to a very busy schedule, including big events overseas.

WWE’s next premium live event in Saudi Arabia will be the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will see the promotion return to Riyadh in January 2026. Fightful notes that work will begin on putting together the Royal Rumble 2026 in the next few weeks.

That leaves two more WWE premium live events in Saudi Arabia next year, which are yet-to-be-named or announced events. Fightful reports that WWE is planning to hold two other PLEs in Saudi Arabia in May 2026 and November 2026. The November one is interesting because of the time period’s proximity to Survivor Series, which is usually held close to or around Thanksgiving weekend. This year’s WWE Survivor Series happens during Thanksgiving Weekend on Saturday, November 29.

One WWE source reportedly informed Fightful that the November show in Saudi Arabia will not be Survivor Series, or if it will be, Survivor Series will move away from Thanksgiving weekend because they can’t see WWE sending talent on an overseas tour to Saudi Arabia during Thanksgiving weekend.

WWE has not yet announced the other Saudi Arabia dates yet. The venue and exact date for Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh have also not been revealed as of yet.