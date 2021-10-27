WWE Reportedly Releases Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton

Greg Hamilton has reportedly been released from his WWE contract. PWInsider reports that WWE released Hamilton, real name Greg Hutson, earlier this week.

Hamilton signed with WWE in 2015 and began with NXT and Tough Enough, before moving to the main roster and eventually working with WWE Smackdown.

Hamilton reportedly took issue with Westside Gunn using a sample of his voice and said on Instagram that WWE would sue Gunn on his behalf. Hamilton has removed WWE from his Twitter account and made it private.

While some assumptions may be drawn from that by some, it is not currently confirmed Hamilton he was released.