WWE Reportedly Seeing ‘Not Good’ Ticket Sales For Madison Square Garden Tapings

– WWE is having a problem with their Madison Square Garden ticket sales, according to a new report. The WOR notes that sales are “not good” in a “stunning” fashion. The tickets went on sale last week and they have been exceedingly disappointing so far.

Specific numbers weren’t available, but at this point they’re pacing well behind the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard and have not yet sold out due to overpricing and a lack of demand from scalpers/resellers. The shows take place on September 9th and 10th and are the first TV tapings in the famed arena since 2009.