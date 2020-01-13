WWE Reportedly Signs Titan Games Alum Emily Andzulis to Developmental Deal

– WWE has reportedly added one of the competitors from The Rock’s The Titan Games season one to its developmental roster. According to Squared Circle Sirens, Emily Andzulis has signed a deal with the company and will report to the Performance Center this month.

Andzulis is from Knoxville, Tennessee and made it to the semifinals of the tournament series, which was renewed last fall for a second season to air this spring. Andzulis had a WWE tryout back in April and has since trained at the JPWA Academy in Knoxville.