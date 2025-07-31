WWE News: Rockin’ Robin Suffers Broken Foot, NXT TakeOver: In Your House Video, Latest UpUpDownDown

– WWE legend Rockin’ Robin will reportedly need surgery after suffering a broken foot. PWInsider reports that Robin, the former WWF Women’s Champion and sister of Jake Roberts, suffered the injury over the last 48 hours.

Robin was set to make her last public appearance at The Gathering VI in Charlotte this weekend but will have to miss it as she’s unable to travel due to the injury. The site reports that the plan is for to appear at next year’s The Gathering instead.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Robin for a quick and full recovery.

– The WWE NXT YouTube account has posted the full video for NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2020, which you can check out below. The match was headlined by Charlotte Flair defending the NXT Women’s Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, both of whom are fighting for the Women’s World Championship against Naomi this weekend at SummerSlam.

– The UpUpDownDown YouTube account has released the latest episode of Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods’ Battle of the Brands WWE 2K25 playthrough: