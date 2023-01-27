WWE News: Roman Reigns Appearing on Tonight Show, WWE Now Previews Smackdown

– Roman Reigns is set to appear on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tonight. The show announced that Reigns will be a guest on tonight’s show to hype the Royal Rumble, as you can see below:

Kick off your weekend with an all-new #FallonTonight: ✏️ Thank You Notes

✨ Claire Danes

☝️ @WWERomanReigns

🤣 Stand-up from Cathy Ladman pic.twitter.com/FqAM8NDjEI — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 27, 2023

– The latest episode of WWE Now previews tonight’s episode of Smackdown: