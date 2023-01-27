wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Appearing on Tonight Show, WWE Now Previews Smackdown
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns is set to appear on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tonight. The show announced that Reigns will be a guest on tonight’s show to hype the Royal Rumble, as you can see below:
Kick off your weekend with an all-new #FallonTonight:
✏️ Thank You Notes
✨ Claire Danes
☝️ @WWERomanReigns
🤣 Stand-up from Cathy Ladman pic.twitter.com/FqAM8NDjEI
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 27, 2023
– The latest episode of WWE Now previews tonight’s episode of Smackdown:
More Trending Stories
- More on Rumors of WWE Offering Wrestlemania Match to Stone Cold Steve Austin
- More On Why The Briscoes Were Banned From AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble