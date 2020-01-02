WWE Rumored to be Undecided on WrestleMania 36 Card

– It’s now January, so the road to WrestleMania 36 is about underway. However, a rumor reported by WrestleVotes states that despite the card happening in just over three months, most of the WrestleMania 36 lineup is still apparently undecided.

The news comes from an alleged source who has been with WWE for more than 10 years, who finds the current situation refreshing, since WWE is reportedly keeping “multiple” options open for the event. However, the source is said to find the situation “frustrating at the same time.”

Per the tweet, “Talked to a source over the holidays who’s been with WWE for 10+ years who said they can’t remember a January where so little of the WrestleMania card has been decided upon. Said it’s both refreshing, as WWE is keeping multiple option open, but frustrating at the same time.”

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for Sunday, April 5. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.