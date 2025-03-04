WWE News: Sami Zayn Listed As Indefinitely Out On Raw, War Raiders Defend Tag Titles

– Sami Zayn is out of action for the foreseeable future as revealed on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s show saw Michael Cole give an update on Zayn following his loss to Kevin Owens in their unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber. Cole said that Zayn reaggravated his neck injury and had nerve and spinal issues after the hard-hitting bout, and will be out “indefinitely.”

Michael Cole reveals on #WWERaw that Sami Zayn is out of action indefinitely #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/62TKm5md0C — Abhijit Singh (@as__abhi090) March 4, 2025

– The War Raiders are still the WWE World Tag Team Champions following their match with American Made on Raw. Erik and Ivar defeated the Creed Brothers on Monday’s show to retain their titles, pinning Brutus Creed after the War Machine: