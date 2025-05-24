– WWE has a huge jam-packed card scheduled for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Tampa, Florida. Jey Uso defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, plus a lot more.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is being held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The show will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 8:00 pm EST. The show will also be simulcast on Peacock. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green

* Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McInyre

* CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins

* R-Truth vs. John Cena