WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Preview: Jey Uso Defends Title Against Logan Paul
– WWE has a huge jam-packed card scheduled for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Tampa, Florida. Jey Uso defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, plus a lot more.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is being held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The show will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 8:00 pm EST. The show will also be simulcast on Peacock. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul
* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green
* Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McInyre
* CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins
* R-Truth vs. John Cena
