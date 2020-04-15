wrestling / News
WWE Touts Scottish Champions – Wolfgang, Kay Lee Ray, More Respond
WWE posted to Twitter today to tout their Scottish champions, drawing responses from Wolfgang, Kay Lee Ray, and more. The company noted that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey are all Scottish. You can see the tweet below along with responses from Wolfgang, Ray, Coffy and ICW from Glasgow:
5 Scottish title holders at 1 time 🏴 https://t.co/qUN6EfFWPZ
— Wolfgang (@WolfgangYoung) April 14, 2020
Fly the flag 🏴 @WWE 🏆 https://t.co/s1gKBm3mSf
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) April 14, 2020
A country of 5 million to produce 5 champions within @WWE at the same time !
Fly the flag !
🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/4LWMzX5kDN
— Markus Coffey (@m_coffey90) April 6, 2020
In good company. #WrestleMania https://t.co/XMEhPQLI35 pic.twitter.com/m7nLsHnaz6
— ICW (@InsaneChampWres) April 6, 2020
