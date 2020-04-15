wrestling / News

WWE Touts Scottish Champions – Wolfgang, Kay Lee Ray, More Respond

April 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Scottish

WWE posted to Twitter today to tout their Scottish champions, drawing responses from Wolfgang, Kay Lee Ray, and more. The company noted that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey are all Scottish. You can see the tweet below along with responses from Wolfgang, Ray, Coffy and ICW from Glasgow:

