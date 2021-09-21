wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Takes Out Nia Jax After Raw Bout, Doudrop Beats Eva Marie Again

September 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler Nia Jax Raw

– Shayna Baszler won the battle of the former tag team partners on Raw, defeating Nia Jax and then attacking her after the match. Baszler defeated Jax on tonight’s show and then assaulted her after the bell, putting her hand on the ring steps and then stomping on it.

In a post-segment interview, Baszler said it was on Jax, saying she wouldn’t be blamed for it:

– WWE posted a clip of Doudrop defeating Eva Marie again on tonight’s show:

