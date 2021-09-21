Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.20.21  

Everyone! It’s finally here! MY FREAKING COLLECTION OF POETRY!!! Y’all, if you love me, please, head over to my site and buy it! Leave a note when purchasing that says “411,” and I’ll send a special bonus exclusive to YOU GUYS!

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

After a lengthy recap of last week, we start the show proper with The New Day! The red carpet is out, and the crowd is lovin him. He looks near tears. YOU DESERVE IT chant for the man. He says today is not November 25th, but he is here to give thanks. Thanks to all of us who chanted New Day Rocks – even those who chanted New Day Sucks. Thanks to everyone who supported him as he won the MitB contract, and he is grateful for all of us who lost our minds when we became the new champion. He is grateful for all of us below the heavens and one incredible friend above. Orton vs Lashley is confirmed to start, but BIG E is here to start the show!!!

BRODIE chant

Tonight, they will be cutting the celebration a bit short, because they got town business, and that’s with The Usos and Roman Reigns. He says RAW is their show, and tonight they send The Bloodline packing. Why? Because NEW! DAYROCKS!

Here comes Roman to ruin the fun. A nice little pop for him, to be fair.

Roman, The Usos, and Heyman walk into the ring. Roman holds his title up. Big E doesn’t back down, holding his in the air as well.



Match 1: The Bloodline vs The New Day

Kofi and Jimmy to start. Whip from Kofi is reversed into the corner, and we get a monkey flip, but Kofi lands on his feet. High dropkick from Kofi. Snapmare and Kofi with a running kick. Tag to Woods who comes in with a low clothesline, Kofi with a splash, Woods hits one of his own. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Big E. E with a hard clothesline. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Tag to Woods. Woods on the 2nd rope. Axe handle to the arm. Right hand. Hard right hand, Jey tags himself in. He hits a hard right. Jey with a body slam. Whip to Woods, Woods ducks a clothesline, Kofi hets a tag, hits a shoulde, springboard splash off the top rope! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jey with a right hand, backs into a tag from Jimmy. Punch to the kidney. Another tag from Jey, and Jimmy holds Kofi. Right hand from Jey sends Kofi to the middle of the ring. Jey locks the head, whips to the corner, and Kofi odges. Sends Jimmy off the apron, Reigns pulls kofi to the outside and sends him into the announce table. Reigns sends Kofi flying over the table outside as we go to break.

WE ARE BACK and Kofi is hurting. Jey rushes the corner, and Jey gets tossed over the top rope to the outside, tumbling to the floor. Kofi reaches for a tag. Jey enters the ring, tags in Jimmy. Jimmy rushes, superkicks Woods, stopping the tag. Jimmy hits a knee, tosses Kofi to the corner, Kofi hops off and bounces, turns, hits a stomp. Tag to big E. Tag to Reigns. They take their time getting into the ring, meetin in the center. Right hands from both men. Reigns misses one, Big E locks up, belly to belly. Another belly to belly. Reigns turns, misses a clothesline, and gets hit with a third belly to belly! Big E tosses the entering Uso outside. He turns, and there’s Reigns to lift ihm up and slam him down with a uranage. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Reigns cocks up. Runs, goes for a Superman Punh, but Bihg E catches him, hits a belly to belly, again, hits the ropes, Big Splash. Sets up for Big Ending, in comes Jimmy, Big E sends him ut, tag to Woods. Kofi in the ring, gets sent over the top rope by Big E. Reigns is there to hit a Superman Punch to Big E. Woods with a high kick, slides in for a DDT, but Reigns hits an uppercut. Superkick from Woods. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

LASHLEY IS HERE! HE IS PISSED! He goes straight for Kofi, sending him into the ring post, then clotheslines Jimmy down har. He grabs Jey, sending him into the steps.

Woods turns. SPEAR!! Cover for 1…2…3!!!



Winner: The Bloodline

A good opener that, although had some awesome chemistry,didn’t get to the next gear. Granted, they already start in high gear, so I can’t complain too much, but you get the impression that this was a teaser for some Survivor Series action, and I’m all for that.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:01

LASHLEY SPEARS ROMAN REIGNS!!!

We are back, and Lashley is throwing a fit with Spears and Sonya. He says he’d beat Reigns or Big E, and he can take both of them on together. His era never stops. Boy oh boy do I miss MVP.

Backstage, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle are listening to synced Spotify playlists. Riddle has a speech for Orton. He knows Orton is hurt.

Orton tells Riddle to distract Omos for him tonight while he breaks AJ’s ribs. He then tells Riddle that the headphones, they’re pretty cool. Thanks.

Before the next match, Eva Marie speaks about not shaming, but then shames Piper. She calls Piper a mess. Girls like her can never be women like Eva.



Match 2: Piper Nevins vs Eva Marie

Eva rolls out of the ring as soon as the bell hits. Eva runs in as Piper chases her, then back out. Piper chases her out again, back into the ring, out again. Piper attacks as Eva tries to enter. Eva hits the ropes, Piper catches her and drops her, then hits a senton.

Piper hits the ropes, low crossbody. Cover for 1.2….3!!!

Winner: Piper Nevins

Completely pointless.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:19

Backstage, Big E runs up on Pearce and Sonya. He wants Bobby and Roman tonight – make it happen. He leaves.

Sonya and Pearce are both on the phone, seemingly talking to the same person? Lol. Dumb af.

Anyway, Heyman runs in and talks about how Big E comes in bitching and moaning, but he will not. He has a message. Sonya makes the Triple Threat official for tonight.



Match 2: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

AJ with a quick toss, both men back on their feet. Lockup and AJ works the left arm. Orton works the fingers of AJ. AJ escapes, chops Orton into the corner. Whip, Orton tries for an RKO, AJ shoves him! Nice escape. Kick to AJ, locks the head, suplex! Cover for 1…..NO!!!! Orton stomps the left hand, then the foot. AJ is on all fours, Orton sees the potential for a punt kick, he hits the ropes, and Omos pulls the leg. Orton is pissed, tells the ref to kick the man out. The ref, after some arguing, kicks Omos ot the bck. Before Omos heads to the back, he decks Riddle in the face, sending him flying. AJ cheap shots Orton, then flies over the top rope to the outside and hits a right hand. AJ tells Omos that’s how it’s done, they knock fists, then Omos heads to the back.

AJ with a chop block to the knee. He drops a knee onto the knee of Orton. Orton sit in the corner. AJ steps on the knee some more. AJ grabs the boot, Orton kicks him away, Orton rushes the corner ,hits a clothesline, mounts for a the ten punch. AJ escapes, drops down, kicks the leg of Orton. Orton stumbles, selling the knee, then hits a powerslam! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Orton sits AJ on the top rope. AJ to the apron. Orton with a hard right sends him down hard. Rope – Assisted DDT, but AJ pulls on the arm and hangs it up on the top rope AJ on the apron, shoots for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton locks the head, nearly gets an RKO, but AJ locks in the Sleeper. Orton backs him into the corner. AJ kicks out of the corner. AJ tries for a Tornado DDT, but Orton blocks it, goes for an Exploder, HITS IT!! Riddle is hyped that Orton used one of his moves! Lol. “Randy, that was beautiful!”

AJ with a throat thrust. Right, left, kick, back fist, right is blocked, Pele Kick to orton. Oron is down! Cover for 1…2….NO!!!! AJ calls for Styles Clash, Orton lifts him up, AJ slinks down, Sunset Flip but Orton sits down for a pin. 1..2….N!O!! Forearm from AJ! AJ hits the ropes, springboards. LIONSAULT!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! AJ to the apron. He looks to hit the forearm, but Riddle is annoying him, so he goes for a kick. Orton is up, AJ hits a high kick. He goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, Orton signs for an RKO, Styles stops! T

hey laugh at each other. Kick. DDT off the ropes from Orton. RKO to Styles! Cover for 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Randy Orton

That was TONS of fun. They both played on each others’ pasts, while also showing that they’ve been in the game for a while. Awesome work. Solid match.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 14:39

Orton and Riddle celebrate as we shift gears to the Women’s Tag Team Champions.



Match 3: Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler

We start the match with Nia talking shit, saying she made Shayna, it’s about her, and she is the winner. Shayna kicks Nia around a bit, but Nia hits a right hand then hits a sloppy shoulder breaker and a cover for 1…NO! Nia with a splash in the corner as Nia uses the superior acting skills to act catty. Baszler hits a bunch of knees, then a high kick to the head, another. Nia is down on her knees. Shayna kicks hard, then locks in The Clutch. Nia stands on her two feet and Shayna drops, kicking the inside of the shoylder a few times, then locks in a sleeper,into The Clutch.

Nia drops down but Shyna won’t release the hold. Nia can’t breathe. She screams, she’s fading. Nia is out!

Winner: Shayna Baszler

The follow up will be what matters the most here, and although I love me a good ass-kicking, attempting to garner any sympathy for Nia Jax is just an out of touch mentality.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:13

Shayna showing some remore in her winning like this is a nice touch. It’s short lived, though, because she runs and kicks Nia in the back hard, knocking her off the apron. She grabs Nia and kicks the inside of her arm over and over, then lifts the ring steps. Shayna puts Nia’s fingers into the hole of the steps then stomps on the elbow area of Jax.

Lol, no one is going to feel remorse for Nia, WWE.

She sets Nia’s hand up for the stomp on the elbow. Nia cries, begging for her to stop. Don’t do it. Nia could, very easily, at any moment, move her arm, but Shayna, instead, stomps her elbow into the steps.

Nia screams bloody murder as Shayna shows her inner turmoil.



Match 4: Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza

Ali and Garza to start. Rope work and Garza with a dropkick while Ali is midair. Tag to Carrillo. They double team Ali and slam him down face-first. Cover from Humberto for 1..2..NO!!! Chop and a knee to the back from Humberto. Ali turns into the hold, Humberto slams him down hard. Humberto attacks the back, locks the head, hits a suplex, but Ali lands on his feet, switch, again, into the corner, Ali flies off the 2nd rope with a DDT to Humberto! Tag to Mansoor. Tag to Garza. Clotheslnie .Whip , reversed, Mansoor kicks a right hand away and hits an enziguri. Cltohelsine in the corner. Tag to Ali. Ali with a stomp to Garz. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Humberto breaks it up. Humberto to the outside, Mansoor dives through the ropes, Carrillo ducks down and shoves Mansoor, so Ali leaves the ring and sends Humberto into the barricade. Garza is there!!! He sends Ali into the ringpost HARD!! Damn.

Garza screams about family, Humberto in for a submission, Garza dives with a dropick to the head. Coer for 1..2…3!!!!



Winners: Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:47

Video package for Karrion Kross.

Nikki and Rhea come out to talk abut Connor’s Cure. Rhea breaks up a bit, near tears. There’s a lot of work to be done, and they have the honor and privilege in competing, and before they do that, they wanted to do two things. They dedicate the match to the kids.



Match 5: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. vs Tamina and Natalya

Vanessa accidentally closed my iPad, so I missed about a minute. Natalya beats on Nikki in the corner. Tamina heads to the apron. Rhea is knocke out on the outside. Tag to tamina. Tamina with a Samoan Drop. Tamina to the top rope. She goes for the splash, but Nikki has her knees up. Tamina is on the outside. Rhea is up!

Riptide to Tamina onto the apron. Nikki, in the ring, rolls up Natalya in a surprise, gets a 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

Lol.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:35

We are back to Alexa’s Playground where Bliss talks about short sleeves and girl’s night. She notices Charlie’s absence. That’s fine, though, because Alexa brought her. She doesn’t want Charlie, though. Charlotte wants the old Alexa Bliss. The Mean Girl. She can fool everyone, but can’t fool Charlotte. All of this is a pathetic attempt to hide how fragile and delicate Alexa really is. Bliss is broken. She used to walk to this ring with a title, now she has a doll. The doll is more popular than Bliss. She finds her mind games to be a joke. How did she go from main eventing WM 35 to RAW, playing with dolls. She doesn’t pretend to be something she is not. She is the real deal. She has beaten everyone, and will beat a grown ass woman that dresses like a little kid.

This is a desperate cry for help, so she’ll make it her job to beat the sense back into Bliss. Should she do this tonight, or this Sunday.

Bliss says we get it, Charlotte is the best, the champ, in her own league, does she not get sick and tired of hearing it? We get it. Yes, she has won more titles than anyone, but she also lost more than any other woman. Since we are getting personal, which she loves, lets ask Charlotte something. Without a title, who is Charlotte Flair? Nobody knows because even Charlotte doesn’t know. If she has no belt, she doesn’t have anything. Nothing. Let’s be honest – Bliss doesn’t need to play mind gmaes to expose her insecurities – they are right on her forehead. Charlotte is terrified of the belt moving on without her. What would she do if she didn’t have a title? What would she say? It’s not even originally hers.

Charlotte: “Let’s not talk about originality.”

Bliss gave Charlotte Charlie as a pity gift, because she pities her. Because even a narcissistic, self-centered bitch deserves happiness. Call her crazy, she doesn’t care, she knows who she is. She doesn’t need to desparately graps at titles to stay relevant. Yes, tonight, call her crazy, but at Extreme Rules, Charlotte will call her champ.

Charlotte laughs this off and mocks Bliss, wondering who she is without the title. Good for Bliss, she’ll never find out.

Charlotte shoves Bliss. Bliss smiles, then launches herself at Charlotte. Charlotte rmeoves the belt and shoes. Big Boot to Bliss.

Charlotte grabs Charlie and rips her head off, then goes for Lily. Bliss attacks her, hitting a DDT to Charlotte, then grabs Lily.

Backstage, Drake Maverick goes over Operation 24/7, which incorporates a net.

Ugh….do I have to really recap this? I’m sure it’ll be on Youtube.



Match 6: Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy

Lockup to start! Side headlock from Sheamus and Jeff escapes. Jeff hits the ropes, drops Sheamus, hits a shoulder in the corner. Side headlock from Jeff. Sheamus corners Jeff, hits the ropes, Sheamus gets tossed over the top rope. He locks Jeff up but Jeff hangs him up. Jeff with Poetry in Motion, flying to hit Jeff. Sheamus with a clothesline on the apron.

We are back and Sheamus is hit with a side Russian leg sweep. Jeff to the top rope. He goes for a splash, hits it. Jeff locks the head, kicks Sheamus, drop toe hold. Sheamus is bloodied. Sick. Jeff is dropped by Sheamus.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

I’m ok with Jeff being added for now, but I hope the focus stays on Priest and Sheamus.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time:

And just as I type that, Sheamus and Priest go at it!!! Refs try to break them up.



Match 7: Big E vs Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley

Right away, Big E and Lashley go at it. Reigns stands by. Once Big E sends Lashley to the apron, Reigns tries to attack, but Big E sends him away then hits a splash to Lashley on the apron. Reigns drops Big E hard then gets into the ring and points in the air.

We are back, and Lashley is the one standin, with E in the corner. Whip to E is reversed, E eats an elbow from Lashley. Lashley hits the ropes, hops over, under, back elbow from Big E. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Big E grabs Lashley by the arm and sets up for the abdominal stretch. He punches the side, beating Lashley down to the tune of New DayRocks. In comes Reigns to hit an uppercut. Clothesline sends Lashley to the outside. Reigns turns towards Big E, Whip to the ropes, clothesline from Reigns, and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Reigns rolls to the apron. He leaves the ring, sees Lashley, and goes for a Drive By, but Lashley just drops his ass. Sick. Lol. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Lashley beats Reigns down in the corner, then hits a shoulder to Big E in the opposite corner. One for Reigns. Lashley walks RIGHT INTO AN STO!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Big E hits a shoulder in the corner, hits the ropes. Samoan Drop from Reigns. 1..2…NO!!!! Reigns sees Lashley in the corner, goes for the attack, hitting a huge clothesline. Again. Another. Another. Another.

Reigns sits Lashley up on the corner. Lashley with a right hand as Reigns climbs. He shoves Reigns off. Uppercut from Reigns. Reigns climbs, locks the head, sets up, Lashley holds on, drops his hips, and here comes Big E to complete the move of a powerbomb as Reigns hits a superplex.

We are back, and Big E locks up with Reigns for a belly to belly. Another to Reigns! Big E gets sent to the outside. Lashley drops Reigns with a suplex. Covers for 1..2.NO!!! Big E enters the ring. Belly to belly!!! Big E hits Reigns with a clothesline! Both men down! Big E hits the ropes! Big Splash! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Big E rushes the ropes, knocks Reigns off the apron. Reigns enters and shoves Lashley! Cover to Big E! 1..2…3!!! Big E tries for a Big Ending! HITS IT TO REIGNS! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Lashley is there to pull him out and chokeslam him onto the announce table! Lashley enters the ring, goes for a spear! Superman Punch from Reigns! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Reigns calls for a spear, Lashley hits one! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Big E is there to stop the pin! Lashley looks for the Full Nelson, but Reigns is here with a Superman Punch to Lashley! He looks to hit Big E with one, bug Big E sends him to the outside! Reigns on the apron. SPEAR FROM BIG E!!! He sends Reigns into the ring.

Big E lifts Reigns. BIG ENDING! Pin for 1…2…CHAIR SHOT FROM LASHLEY!!! Lashley goes in with the chair, over and over again onto Big E. Reigns in with a spear! COVER! 1…2…..3!!!!!

Winner: No Contest

We knew it would be fun, but damn was that fun. Good shit.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 19:35

End Show