WWE News: Shotzi’s Tank Returns On SmackDown, Max Dupri Turns On Maximum Male Models

– Shotzi officially has her tank back, driving it to the ring on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The Smackdown star came to the ring with her tank for her match with Bayley on tonight’s show, as you can see below. It was reported earlier in the month that the tank was being brought to Smackdowns in case it was needed.

Shotzi lost to Bayley and then was assaulted post-match by the Damage CTRL leader until Bianca Belair came out to make the save.

– Max Dupri is done with the Maximum Male Models, turning on the group on this week’s show. Dupri, who has been hinting at a possible return to his old character, turned on the group as they tried to set a record for the longest pose and said that they became clowns instead of winning titles. He said the whole thing wasn’t for him anymore, and he wasn’t sure that it ever was: