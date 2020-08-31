wrestling / News

WWE Signs Four Former EVOLVE Talents To Developmental Deals

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE EVOLVE

PWInsider reports that WWE has signed four former EVOLVE talents to developmental deals, including Josh Briggs, Anthony Greene, Brandi Lauren and Curt Stallion. They join Leon Ruff, who was signed last month. When WWE bought the rights to EVOLVE, they had plans to sign several of that company’s wrestlers to developmental deals.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Anthony Greene, Brandi Lauren, Curt Stallion, EVOLVE, Josh Briggs, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading