WWE Signs Four Former EVOLVE Talents To Developmental Deals
August 31, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE has signed four former EVOLVE talents to developmental deals, including Josh Briggs, Anthony Greene, Brandi Lauren and Curt Stallion. They join Leon Ruff, who was signed last month. When WWE bought the rights to EVOLVE, they had plans to sign several of that company’s wrestlers to developmental deals.
