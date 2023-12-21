wrestling / News

WWE Has Signed Madi Wrenkowski

December 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Madi Wrenkowski Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

PWInsider reports that WWE has signed former NWA and AEW wrestler Madi Wrenkowski to a deal with their NXT brand.

There had been rumors last month that she signed and she even vacated the Mission Pro tag team title earlier this month. She was a regular for AEW during the time of Dark and Dark: Elevation and is a former NWA Women’s tag team champion.

