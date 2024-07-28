411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 07.27.24: Nia Jax Calls Out Bayley for Not Having a Memorable Career

-It is official that I am going to SummerSlam in Cleveland next weekend. The tickets were bought yesterday and it’s in the upper deck, but for under $120 I am happy. This is my first PPV since Extreme Rules was in Pittsburgh a few years ago and my first Stadium Show since WrestleMania XXVII. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford.

-They get right to the video as we see video from the Tag Gauntlet: LDF eliminated by Crews/Corbin and then they get bounced by The Street Profits. Pretty Deadly and then The Good Brothers get sent packing by The Profits as well. The Bloodline (Fatu and Tama) knock off The Profits to become #1 contenders to the Tag Titles.

-DIY will defend, as expected, against The Bloodline next week on SmackDown. Sucks for Gargano he won’t get to defend the Titles at SummerSlam in Cleveland Browns Stadium. I am kind of surprised Jacob Fatu was part of the team though and it wasn’t the two Tongans.

-Cody and Solo go face-to-face next week on SmackDown!

-To the video as Bianca and Jade want the Tag Titles and call out The Unholy Union. They actually come out and we get a brawl that end with Jade press slamming Fyre over the top and to the floor onto Dawn.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Byron tells them they have to defend their Tag Titles next Friday on SmackDown. They note they have already beaten Jade and Bianca for the Titles. Blair Davenport interrupts to bond with the Tag Champs and narcs on Naomi for running to Jade and Bianca to let them know what is being said.

-Carmelo Hayes and Nia Jax still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Next Saturday: SummerSlam! Cleveland! Can’t wait!

-To the video as Santos Escobar did battle with LA Knight. Logan Paul gets involved, but Knights shrugs that off and gets the win with the BFT. Paul (returning home to Cleveland) and Santos work together after the match to attack Knight.

-Next Friday on SmackDown, Logan Paul gets a homecoming.

-Last night Andrade and Carmelo have words backstage. Melo compares himself to Lebron James and Andrade gets a SICK BURN as he notes Carmelo is Bronnie Jr.

-Even Megan gets in a SICK BURN as she says it’s probably not the best thing to compare yourself to Bron Jr. right now.

-Byron is backstage with Melo and he is ready to run it back against Andrade. He says check the bank account of those that have bet against him because they are all broke.

-Nia Jax up next!

-Peacock commercials!

-To the video as A Town Down Under want an apology from boxer, Terence Crawford. Waller tells Crawford if he takes one more step, Theory will knock him out. Poor Theory as he ends up getting knocked out thanks to Waller’s mouth. A-Town Down issues continue!

-To the video as it was Bayley and Michin against Nia and Tiffany Stratton. Michin gets attacked making her entrance before Bayley makes the save. To the match and Nia gets the pin on Bayley to give her another win before the match with Bayley at SummerSlam.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Queen Nia who corrects Byron to make sure it’s known she sat on and squashed the WWE Women’s Champion. She has all the confidence that she will beat Bayley at SummerSlam. She notes that Bayley has accomplished a lot, but none of it is memorable.

-Megan and Scott run down the card for SummerSlam next week.

-Next week on SmackDown: Tag Gold x 2! DIY vs. The Bloodline and The Unholy Union vs. Jade and Bianca!

-Megan wraps things up this week and we are out! Thanks for reading!