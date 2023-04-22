– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.088 million viewers. That’s based on 2.125 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.051 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership was down compared to the overnight number from last week. Last week’s show averaged 2.135 million viewers for the preliminaries. The final audience for last week’s show was 2.265 million viewers. This accounts for the lowest preliminary audience for SmackDown of 2023, and it’s the lowest preliminary overnight audience since December 16, 2022 (2.056 million viewers).

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.49 rating in the key demo. That’s down from the 0.53 overnight rating for last week. The final key demo rating for last week’s show was a 0.58 rating.

SmackDown did have some tough competition this week with the NBA Playoffs coverage on ABC. The NBA Playoffs dominated the key demo ratings coming in at No. 1 for Friday primetime broadcast programming. SmackDown came in second. Blue Bloods on CBS topped Friday viewership with 5.702 million viewers.