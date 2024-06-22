WWE SmackDown Producers for Last Night’s Show

– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown at Chicago’s Allstate Arena:

* The opening segment with CM Punk, Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, and Cody Rhodes was produced by Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson).

* Jason Jordan and Molly Holly produced the Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

* Jamie Noble also produced the Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight and Logan Paul confrontation segment.

* Shawn Daivari was the producer for the Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

* Michael Hayes produced Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Shane Helms also produced a dark match featuring The Street Profits vs. The Good Brothers.