wrestling / News

WWE SmackDown Producers for Last Night’s Show

June 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown CM Punk Paul Heyman 6-21-24 Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown at Chicago’s Allstate Arena:

* The opening segment with CM Punk, Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, and Cody Rhodes was produced by Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson).
* Jason Jordan and Molly Holly produced the Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green qualifying match for Money in the Bank.
* Jamie Noble also produced the Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes qualifying match for Money in the Bank.
* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight and Logan Paul confrontation segment.
* Shawn Daivari was the producer for the Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade qualifying match for Money in the Bank.
* Michael Hayes produced Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.
* Shane Helms also produced a dark match featuring The Street Profits vs. The Good Brothers.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading