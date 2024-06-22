wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Producers for Last Night’s Show
– Fightful Select has details on the producers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown at Chicago’s Allstate Arena:
* The opening segment with CM Punk, Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, and Cody Rhodes was produced by Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson).
* Jason Jordan and Molly Holly produced the Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green qualifying match for Money in the Bank.
* Jamie Noble also produced the Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes qualifying match for Money in the Bank.
* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight and Logan Paul confrontation segment.
* Shawn Daivari was the producer for the Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade qualifying match for Money in the Bank.
* Michael Hayes produced Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.
* Shane Helms also produced a dark match featuring The Street Profits vs. The Good Brothers.