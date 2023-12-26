WWE Smackdown Rating Steady With Previous Week, Viewership Down

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown held even in the ratings, though the total audience slipped a little. Friday’s show scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.108 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. That’s even with and down 5.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 2.24 million.

The demo rating for the show was (obviously, along with last week) the lowest for an episode on FOX since the November 3rd episode had a 0.53, while the overall viewership was the lowest since the December 1st episode had 2.044 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.591 demo rating and 2.235 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.513 demo rating and 2.112 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.