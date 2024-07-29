WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Down Against Olympic Opening Ceremony

WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and audience drop against the start of the Olympics. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.058 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 20% and 11% respectively from the previous week’s 0.65 demo rating and audience of 2.313 million.

Friday’s show had the lowest demo rating and audience since the June 14th episode also had a 0.52 rating and 1.959 million viewers. The show was up against the opening ceremony of the Olympics, which aired on NBC and Peacock. According to NBC’s PR, the ceremony 28.6 million viewers across platforms. The demo rating for NBC on its own was a 3.01.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.652 demo rating and 2.314 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.603 demo rating and 2.303 million for the same point in 2023.