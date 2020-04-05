WWE Reportedly Planning To Tape This Week’s Smackdown From Secret Location

Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is still trying to tape a new episode of Smackdown this week from a secret location that will apparently be in a state that is currently shutdown. It remains to be seen if they’ll be able to pull it off.

WWE had been taping from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL but don’t plan to continue due to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issuing a lockdown order for Florida until April 30th.

They have already taped content for Monday’s RAW and Wednesday’s NXT.

North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Arkansas are currently the only states left in the country that have not issued some kind of statewide shutdown.