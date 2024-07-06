WWE News: Solo Sikoa Says Roman Reigns Is No Longer The Tribal Chief, Money In the Bank Competitors Brawl On Smackdown

– Solo Sikoa says Roman Reigns’ days as Tribal Chief are over, fully taking the role on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show closed with a video segment in which Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline sent a video message, in which Sikoa said that Reigns’ inability to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 meant that he wasn’t man enough to defend The Bloodline’s legacy.

Sikoa then said he was Tribal Chief and not Reigns, and said that he would take back the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. He then said that if Reigns wanted, he could try to take it back from him.

– Both sets of competitors for the Money in the Bank ladder matches at tomorrow’s PPV ended up getting in fights on tonight’s show. Jey Uso, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Andrade had a promo segment that turned into a brawl in the opening of the show. Meanwhile, the women’s MITB competitors — IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton — ended up all fighting during Bayley’s match with Piper Niven:

