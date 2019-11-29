wrestling / News

WWE News: Starrcade Card, Jerry Lawler’s Greatest Moments, Total Divas Preview Clip

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Starrcade

– Below is the card for WWE’s Starrcade show which will take place in Duluth, GA on Sunday, December 1st. WWE Network will air an hour of the show.

* Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Title
* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
* Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton
* The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
* The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Title
* The New Day vs. Revival for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles
* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley
* AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

– Here are Jerry Lawyer’s greatest moments.

– Total Divas preview clip for the December 3rd episode – Sonya Deville brings Arianna to Hawaii:

