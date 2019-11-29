WWE News: Starrcade Card, Jerry Lawler’s Greatest Moments, Total Divas Preview Clip

– Below is the card for WWE’s Starrcade show which will take place in Duluth, GA on Sunday, December 1st. WWE Network will air an hour of the show.

* Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Title

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

* The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Title

* The New Day vs. Revival for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

* AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

