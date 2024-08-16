WWE News: Stars Weigh In On WWE’s Greatest Villain, Spike Dudley Talks Most Hardcore Moments

– The latest WWE Pop Question has members of the roster sharing their thoughts on WWE’s greatest villain. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens and more WWE Superstars sound off on all things villains, from deciding WWE’s greatest baddie to which pro athletes would make the best rulebreakers inside the ring.”

– Spike Dudley appeared on Maven’s YouTube channel and discussed some his his most hardcore moments, and you can see the video below: