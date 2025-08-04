WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Announces SummerSlam Night Two Attendance, Tyrese Haliburton & Nick Hogan Attend Show

– Stephanie McMahon showed up at WWE SummerSlam night two to announce the attendance for the show and for both nights combined. Sunday’s PPV saw McMahon appear before the main event to announce an attendance of 60,561 for night two, making for a two-night attendance of 113,722.

McMahon then proclaimed this year’s show the biggest SummerSlam ever.

– Tyrese Haliburton and Nick Hogan were both in attendance at night two, and shown on camera. Others shown at night two included Michelle McCool, Metro Boomin, Jelly Roll, Russell Wilson, and AAA’s Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown, both of whom competed at WWE Smackdown.

