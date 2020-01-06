– According to PWInsider, there is talk of Bret Hart appearing on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network. Kane is set to be the next guest on Austin’s show.

– Mickie James has continued to do commentary on WWE Main Event and there is talk of her working as a producer, though she has not begun in that capacity. James is currently sidelined with a torn ACL.

– Edge has reportedly been seen around a number of WWE TV tapings as of late.