WWE News: Stock Up Again, Logan Paul on WWE Playlist, Behind the Scenes of Pat McAfee’s Return

– WWE stock closed up again on Monday, hitting a new all-time high. The stock price closed at $102.81 on Monday night, up $2.43 (2.42%) from the previous closing price.

The stock is down $0.13 (0.13%) in after-hours trading.

– A new episode of WWE Playlist looks at Logan Paul’s best moments in the company:

– Pat McAfree posted a video behind the scenes of his WrestleMania 39 return: