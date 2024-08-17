wrestling / News

WWE News: Street Profits Earn Tag Team Title Shot On SmackDown, Ethan Page Appears On Show

August 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Street Profits B-FAB Image Credit: WWE

– The Street Profits are headed to a WWE Tag Team Championship match after beating DIY on Smackdown. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins defeated Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa on Friday’s show in the finals of a four-team tournament to earn a future shot at the titles.

The championships are currently in the possession of Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu. Fatu is currently out of action with injury, but got physical with Roman Reigns on Friday’s show.

– NXT Champion Ethan Page appeared on this week’s show. Page appeared in the audience, similarly to how Roxanne Perez appeared on the show earlier. The appearances come as WWE has tickets on sale for NXT’s October 1st and 8th shows in Chicago and St. Lous.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Street Profits, WWE NXT, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading