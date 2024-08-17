WWE News: Street Profits Earn Tag Team Title Shot On SmackDown, Ethan Page Appears On Show

– The Street Profits are headed to a WWE Tag Team Championship match after beating DIY on Smackdown. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins defeated Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa on Friday’s show in the finals of a four-team tournament to earn a future shot at the titles.

The championships are currently in the possession of Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu. Fatu is currently out of action with injury, but got physical with Roman Reigns on Friday’s show.

WHO WANTS IT MORE?!#DIY and The #StreetProfits are putting EVERYTHING on the line to earn a shot at the tag team titles! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wTUrYa8Q1A — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2024

THE STREET PROFITS ARE THE #1 CONTENDERS #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2NC7gT3VtA — s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 17, 2024

– NXT Champion Ethan Page appeared on this week’s show. Page appeared in the audience, similarly to how Roxanne Perez appeared on the show earlier. The appearances come as WWE has tickets on sale for NXT’s October 1st and 8th shows in Chicago and St. Lous.