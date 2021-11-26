WWE Studios’ Rumble Will Go Directly To Paramount Plus

WWE Studios and Paramount Pictures have announced that the upcoming animated film Rumble will be available exclusively on Paramount+ starting December 15. Here’s the press release:

LET’S GET READY TO “RUMBLE!” ORIGINAL ANIMATED MOVIE TO PREMIERE DEC. 15 EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+

The Paramount+ Original Movie Stars Will Arnett, Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Ben Schwartz, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i and More

Feature Produced by Paramount Animation in association with WWE Studios, a Reel FX and Walden Media Production

Nov. 26, 2021 – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that the animated feature film “Rumble,” from Paramount Animation, will premiere exclusively on the service on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Starring Will Arnett, “Rumble” is an entertaining and original animated family film that explores the world of monster wrestling and celebrates moving to your own groove and paving your own unique path to success.

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with family-friendly films and bring ‘Rumble’s’ entertaining and inspiring underdog story to Paramount+ this holiday season,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

Produced by Paramount Animation in association with WWE Studios, and with production companies, Reel FX and Walden Media, the film features an all-star voice cast, including Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tony Shalhoub, Bridget Everett, Greta Lee, Ben Schwartz, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Becky Lynch, Michael Buffer and Charles Barkley.

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, “Rumble’s” teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Based on the graphic novel Monster on the Hill by Rob Harrell, “Rumble” is directed by Hamish Grieve, screenplay by Hamish Grieve and Matt Lieberman and produced by Brad Booker and Mark Bakshi. Executive producers are Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov, Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison and Richard Lowell