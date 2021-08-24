WWE Names Summerslam 2021 As Most-Viewed, Highest-Grossing SummerSlam Ever

WWE is counting SummerSlam 2021 as a major success, declaring it as the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam ever. The company announced on Tuesday in a press release sent to 411 that the show set records for the event in terms of viewership and revenue.

You can see the full announcement below, which does not reveal the specific viewing numbers but notes it was “seven figures” and was up 55% from last year and 29% from 2019. The live gate was four times the gate for SummerSlam 2019, and merchandise sales were up 155%.