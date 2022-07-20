wrestling / News
WWE SummerSlam 2022 Now Listed as TV-14 on Peacock
– As previously reported, it looked like WWE was possibly changing Monday Night Raw to a TV-14 content rating. However, it appears a memo announcing the move was sent prematurely, and talks on the content rating change are still being finalized. Interestingly, Peacock now has WWE SummerSlam 2022 listed with a TV-14 rating on the streaming service.
You can see the content rating for the event, as noted by The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, below.
WWE’s last July premium live event, Money in the Bank 2022, had a TV-PG rating on Peacock. WWE SummerSlam 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. The event will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
SummerSlam is currently listed as TV-14 on @peacockTV #WWE #summerslam #TV14 pic.twitter.com/w0nDksZAsb
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash on His Argument With Shawn Michaels Over In-Ring Style at WWE NXT 2.0 TV Taping
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Introduction Of Goldberg’s Streak In WCW, Creative Idea Behind It
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Being Angry Over Brock Lesnar’s Initial WWE Contract
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over