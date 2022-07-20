WWE SummerSlam 2022 Now Listed as TV-14 on Peacock

– As previously reported, it looked like WWE was possibly changing Monday Night Raw to a TV-14 content rating. However, it appears a memo announcing the move was sent prematurely, and talks on the content rating change are still being finalized. Interestingly, Peacock now has WWE SummerSlam 2022 listed with a TV-14 rating on the streaming service.

You can see the content rating for the event, as noted by The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, below.

WWE’s last July premium live event, Money in the Bank 2022, had a TV-PG rating on Peacock. WWE SummerSlam 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. The event will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.