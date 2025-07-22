– During last week’s WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair revealed that she and Alexa Bliss have received a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles currently held by The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Alexa Bliss. However, that reportedly wasn’t the originally scheduled matchup for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at this year’s WWE SummerSlam. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE originally had a different idea in mind for Charlotte and Alexa.

Meltzer reported that the original idea was going to be Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss splitting up “right away” and feuding with each other, and they would’ve had a match at SummerSlam 2025. However, it appears that plans changed, and the tag team is continuing for the moment and receiving a title shot.

Meltzer noted that since Charlotte and Alexa are doing so well right now as a team, WWE figured they don’t have to rush a feud between the two women. He compared it to the situation between Matt Riddle and Randy Orton as RK-Bro, noting how it was originally meant to only last for three weeks, but it ended up lasting much longer after getting over.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that plans between for a Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss feud have been delayed. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss previously competed for the titles in a Fatal 4-Way matchup at WWE Evolution 2025 earlier this month. Rodriguez and Perez won the bout to retain their titles.

The Women’s Tag Team Title Bout featuring Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss taking on The Judgment Day takes place at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The two-day premium live event is scheduled for August 2-3 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.