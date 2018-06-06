Quantcast

 

Various News: WWE Summerslam Likely to Leave Barclays Center Next Year, Matt Jackson Hypes NJPW Dominion Match

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Summerslam

– Wrestlevotes reports that WWE could be looking to move Summerslam away from Brooklyn after this year. The company is now looking into hosting the show in a stadium like they do for WrestleMania…

-Matt Jackson posted the following on Twitter, hyping Saturday’s IWGP Tag Team Title match at Dominion…

