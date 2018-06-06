wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Summerslam Likely to Leave Barclays Center Next Year, Matt Jackson Hypes NJPW Dominion Match
– Wrestlevotes reports that WWE could be looking to move Summerslam away from Brooklyn after this year. The company is now looking into hosting the show in a stadium like they do for WrestleMania…
Following up w/ a report from a few months back, source states it’s a near certainty SummerSlam is moving from Barclays in Brooklyn after this year. WWE would love to host at a stadium, although middle of summer is tough. Keep an eye out for “vacation” cities.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 6, 2018
-Matt Jackson posted the following on Twitter, hyping Saturday’s IWGP Tag Team Title match at Dominion…
Off to Japan to accomplish another career milestone. pic.twitter.com/NRjRNn4jd8
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 6, 2018