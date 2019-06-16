wrestling / News
WWE News: Super ShowDown Behind the Scenes Video, Top Instagram Photos Include Ali and Mandy Rose,
June 16, 2019
– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Super ShowDown 2019 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The video offers a behind-the-curtain view of the event, with footage of The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and more at the event. You can check out that video in the player below.
– WWE released its picks for the top WWE Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s photo selection includes Mandy Rose, Ali, and Carmella. You can check out some of those images below.
– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas video is out for today. Artist Rob Schamberger continues his ABCs series with D for Daniel Bryan, E for Big E, and F for Finn Balor. You can check out that new video below.
