WWE Superstars Accept Their Bumpy Awards (Video)

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Bumpy Awards

As previously reported, this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump featured The Bumpy Awards. You can check out some more clips of WWE Superstars accepting their awards below.

The clips include Drake Maverick accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award, Drew McIntyre accepting Superstar of the Half-Year, and Bayley and Sasha Banks accepting Tag Team of the Half-year.



The Bumpy Awards, WWE

