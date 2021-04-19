wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Superstars Episodes Added to Peacock, This Week’s Feel the Power, Charlotte Flair On WWE Playlist
– Peacock has added some classic episodes of WWE Superstars to its service. The platform added ten episodes from January 15th, 1994 to March 19th, 1994 on Monday.
– The latest episode of New Day’s Feel the Power is online, described as follows:
“With the toy tournament behind them, the guys kept the mics rolling for a leisurely chat about nefarious movie theater grifts, M. Night Shyamalan films, and some early New Day stories during their first in-person podcast recording in a year.”
– WWE posted the latest WWE Playlist, looking at Charlotte Flair’s returns:
