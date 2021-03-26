WWE Teases Shawn Michaels & Adam Cole Issues Following NXT

WWE is teasing issues between Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole after they had a bit of a staredown on NXT. On Wednesday’s episode, Cole stopped to have a staredown with the retired Heartbreak Kid before heading out to his NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver match contract signing with Kyle O’Reilly. WWE went wild with the moment on social media, posting several pics of the moment including one which read “One can dream” regarding a match between the two. They again posted the picture on Friday with a caption comparing the two:

“It’s like looking into a mirror. #WWENXT @ShawnMichaels @AdamColePro”

It of course must be said that Michaels is fully retired and has expressed no interest in coming back to the ring, recently saying, “I still look at my retirement and all of it, again, with nothing but complete joy and satisfaction.” It would be more likely that he might get involved in some non-wrestling capacity in a storyline with Cole, but nothing of that nature has been confirmed.