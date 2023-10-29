411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.28.23: Chelsea Green and Piper Nevin Have a Challenge for Shotzi

-RIP Matthew Perry! I didn’t watch Friends when it aired on NBC. I knew of the show and I watched the series finale at my Grandparent’s house, but I knew of it’s popularity. My wife loves the show and it is always on in our house at night after the kids go to bed, so I have come to enjoy the show.

-Also RIP to Richard Moll. Night Court was one of my favorite shows as a kid, even if many of the jokes went over my head. I soon discovered the show is on Amazon Prime and have spent the last 6 months burning through the series. Amazing show and I have even enjoyed the sequel and was waiting for Bull to make a cameo. Shout-out to Mr. Moll for also providing the voice of 2 Face on Batman TAS.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Tonight, LA Knight started playing mind games with Roman Reigns and is super confident heading into Crown Jewel.

-To the video as John Cena cuts a promo about his match with Solo at Crown Jewel is a must win. Paul Heyman is out and obviously, these two cutting promos against each other is awesome. Heyman calls Cena The GOAT at communication in WWE and says Cena could have been him, until he pissed off The Bloodline. Solo attacks from behind and Cena gets drilled with The Samoan Spike. Big time spot for Solo in this match.

-Camp and Megan discuss Cena vs. Solo and Camp brings the deep cuts as he brings up Cena’s history with Umaga. He even recommends everyone go check out Umaga vs. Cena at The Rumble from years ago. Yep! Awesome match and you should check it out if you haven’t.

-To the video as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are annoyed that Kevin Owens thinks they have punchable faces. KO tells them he could punch both at the same time, and we get the comedy spot of him coming back into frame and knocking both out with one punch. That was funny!

-Kevin Owens is backstage with Cathy Kelly and she questions why he is eating an apple. KO realizes he is committing gimmick infringement and tosses the apple away. I love KO! That Rey shirt that KO is rocking is sweet. I appreciate when WWE has white shirts, as I can’t deal with black t-shirts. KO is facing Theory next week and he is manifesting what he is going to do. He then manifests that Cathy will have a Happy Halloween and he is also going to pick up the apple he threw. Good man KO!

-To the video as Carlito and Santos team up to take on The Street Profits. Logan Paul attacks Rey Mysterio backstage which draws Carlito to the back and that leaves Santos screwed as The Street Profits dispose of him. Profits should be winning and we got a crack in the LWO which may be leading to something.

-Next week on SmackDown Rey and Logan Paul have a weigh in.

-To the video as Bianca Belair is back and let us know that she has been consumed with vengeance. At Crown Jewel she gets her rematch against Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship. Before that though, she gets Bayley next week on SmackDown.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Damage CTRL. Iyo is confident and says she will beat Bianca again. Bayley prepares for Bianca the same way she prepares her breakfast: she just does it. She goes over the history she has with Bianca and notes she has her number. Bayley gets in a dig against Becky Lynch and I wonder if that is teasing something down the line. Apparently, it is also Iyo’s Era!

-To the video as Shotzi gets a roll-up win over Chelsea Green. Perhaps Chelsea can find a partner and we can get a Title defense?

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Shotzi and she says she feels amazing. Chelsea and Piper interrupt and Chelsea notes she is future Hall of Famer. Piper notes that Shotzi got lucky tonight as the ref had it out for Chelsea. They throw out a tag challenge to Shotzi, but note she has no friends. Shotzi laughs as she walks away.

-Next week it will be Shotzi and a friend against Chelsea and Piper.

-To the video for the Roman Reigns/LA Knight contract signing. Knight sitting at the Head of the Table was a great little touch. Roman gets annoyed by Knight and flips the table on him. Knight turns the tide and stomps the stuffing out of Reigns, but Jimmy Uso makes the save. Jimmy gets put through the table for his trouble.

-To the video as LA Knight and Jimmy Uso closed the show and Knight gets the clean win with BFT. Roman tries a spear, but Knight avoids and drops Roman with BFT. Knight has no chance next weekend, but the point is to see how he does in the biggest match of his career.

-Megan and Camp talk Knight/Roman and hype Crown Jewel one more time before wrapping things up this week. Thanks for reading!