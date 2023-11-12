411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 11.11.23: Damage CTRL Celebrate, Plus More!

-Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all who have served!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. We are two weeks from Survivor Series: War Games! It seems the Women’s War Games Match is taking shape with Asuka joining Damage CTRL last night.

-Speaking of turns, Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio and then turned his back on the LWO. We knew it was coming, but it’s still the right call. The matches between the two should be fun.

-To the video as LA Knight (still over) tells us that he isn’t done with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Grayson Waller interrupts and Knight decks him and dumps water on him before their match.

-To the match (shout-out to Kevin Owens on commentary, where he killed it) and Knight gets the win with BFT. Waller can eat losses and get his heat back just by opening his mouth. Knight needed a win to get back on track and next week he faces Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with LA Knight and she mentions the match next week with Jimmy Uso. Knight wants to talk to us! He said Waller would get flattened and that’s what happened. He calls Jimmy Uso the Savior of the WWE Universal Championship and now Jimmy better find a Savior. It will be a BFT and 1, 2, 3….YEAH!

-To the video where Waller and Theory torment Kevin Owens as they know if he responds, he will be suspended. KO notes he can handle the water on his head, but has to stand up for his commentary colleagues and he attacks Waller and Theory. We shall see if he gets suspended.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Theory notes that Waller never loses and is a winner. Waller says that Owens said some real mean stuff about him. Theory then tells us that Owens is suspended and is gone after two weeks. Theory plays his entrance music in remembrance of KO. Cathy wishes they had played some Shania Twain. I see what she did there!

-To the video as we go back to Crown Jewel with Santos possibly costing Rey Mysterio his US Title against Logan Paul.

-To the video as Bobby Lashley gets a win over Carlito that involved The Street Profits and The LWO. Santos watches as The Profits and Lashley beat the stuffing out of Carlito. Rey makes the save and we get some pushing between Rey and Santos. Rey tries to apologize, but Santos sends Rey into the ring post and crushing his knee between the stairs and post.

-To the video as Kairi Sane is back and she wants to make peace with Bayley. We just a reluctant four-way hug, but Damage CTRL seems to be back on the same page. Bianca interrupts and she has friends: Charlotte and Asuka! Asuka cuts a promo on Iyo and Kairi in Japanese, which is always fun!

-To the video as our Main Event was a 6 Woman Tag and Asuka mists Charlotte and embraces Kairi Sane. Bayley is all about hugging now as Damage CTRL is 5 members strong. Shotzi tries to save, but she is toast. We can all smell War Games! Asuka joing Kairi makes sense and they needed someone else for Team Damage CTRL with Dakota still out injured.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Damage CTRL. Dakota notes this is what Bayley wanted as Damage CTRL is a dominating force. They all celebrate and it’s going to be something when Bayley gets turfed from the group and becomes a babyface again.

-Camp and Megan discuss Damage CTRL vs The World on SmackDown. The rumor is Becky being the 4th for Team Bianca and others think this would be the best time to debut Jade. We shall see in two weeks.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!