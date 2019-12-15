wrestling / News

WWE TLC 2019 Kickoff Show Video Livestream

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE TLC Kickoff Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

– The WWE TLC 2019 Kickoff show video livestream player is now available. The livestream beings at 6:00 pm EST. You can check out the livestream below. As noted earlier, the Kickoff show will feature a singles match between Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo.

WWE TLC 2019 is set for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota later tonight. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s live coverage for the event RIGHT HERE.

