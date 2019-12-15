wrestling / News
WWE TLC 2019 Kickoff Show Video Livestream
December 15, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE TLC 2019 Kickoff show video livestream player is now available. The livestream beings at 6:00 pm EST. You can check out the livestream below. As noted earlier, the Kickoff show will feature a singles match between Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo.
WWE TLC 2019 is set for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota later tonight. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s live coverage for the event RIGHT HERE.
